Cullen Frost Bankers Upped Ppl Com (PPL) Position By $2.97 Million; EnLink Midstream, (ENLC) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased Ppl Corp Com (PPL) stake by 26.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc acquired 95,957 shares as Ppl Corp Com (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 458,564 shares with $14.53M value, up from 362,607 last quarter. Ppl Corp Com now has $21.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 2.32 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

Among 4 analysts covering EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. EnLink Midstream LLC has $14 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12.60’s average target is 71.90% above currents $7.33 stock price. EnLink Midstream LLC had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Citigroup initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was downgraded by Mitsubishi UFJ to “Neutral” on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, April 15. See EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Mitsubishi UFJ Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $15.0000 New Target: $10.0000 Downgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: LLC Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests Rating: Mizuho 11.5000

15/07/2019 Broker: LLC Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests Rating: Jefferies New Target: $13.0000 12.0000

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $14 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Initiate

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.03% or 42,349 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Verition Fund Management Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 19,660 shares. Kbc Nv has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 64,036 shares. Wright Inc owns 0.41% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 31,667 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt holds 0.56% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 173,873 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.12% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc accumulated 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 2.20M shares. Davenport And Lc accumulated 0.01% or 13,509 shares. Covington Mgmt holds 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 250 shares. Atria Invests Limited holds 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 16,052 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Among 4 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 10.24% above currents $29.48 stock price. PPL had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 17 by UBS.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) stake by 11,743 shares to 44,529 valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 2,165 shares and now owns 36,057 shares. Spirit Of Tex Bancshares Inc Com was reduced too.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPL Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Major incident’ reported on U.K. electricity infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PPL Corp (PPL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.