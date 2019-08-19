Cullen Frost Bankers Upped Holding in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) as Share Value Declined; Td Capital Management Has Decreased Autozone (AZO) Stake by $9.83 Million

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1102.64. About 54,558 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 32.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 142,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 582,819 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.26 million, up from 439,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 3.64M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes Bid for Sky (Video); 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 18/04/2018 – NBC News PR: Sunday @DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Bela and Martha Karolyi Break Their Silence with @SavannahGuthrie in “Silent No; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 31/05/2018 – Announcing The New NBCUniversal LightBlade LB800 At Cine Gear Expo, Booth # S107; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for Seniors, Parents and Children

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 93,801 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 94,775 shares. Strategic holds 5,730 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 104,692 are owned by Boyar Asset. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt reported 361,623 shares stake. Maryland Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.48% stake. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership invested 0.16% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Btim Corporation owns 2.19 million shares. Colorado-based Shine Investment Advisory Inc has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability owns 44,781 shares. Ohio-based Lifeplan Grp Inc has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 6.37M shares.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 2000 Val Etf (IWN) by 43,954 shares to 14,434 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 22,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 758,491 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 53,822 shares stake. 14,888 are owned by United Ser Automobile Association. Renaissance Techs Ltd invested in 0.04% or 45,900 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Tobam reported 60,528 shares. 4,892 are held by Leuthold Limited Liability Com. Indexiq Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pension Serv reported 33,138 shares. Tompkins Financial owns 0.04% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 221 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Principal Fincl Grp has 0.04% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Camelot Portfolios Lc has 521 shares. Prelude Mngmt Llc reported 374 shares stake. Srb Corporation holds 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 815 shares.

