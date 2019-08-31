Cullen Frost Bankers Trimmed Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Position; Last Week Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xencor Inc has $5200 highest and $21 lowest target. $40’s average target is 7.30% above currents $37.28 stock price. Xencor Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Buy”. See Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

07/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mizuho 52.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Initiates Coverage On

27/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Initiates Coverage On

21/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Sell New Target: $21 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Initiate

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Xencor's (NASDAQ:XNCR) 263% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance" on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Xencor Inc (XNCR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) CEO Bassil Dahiyat on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" on August 06, 2019.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It has a 43.86 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 244,977 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR)

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity. STAFFORD JOHN S III also bought $377,587 worth of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Xencor, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association reported 7,331 shares stake. Rhenman & Asset Mgmt Ab holds 1.18% or 325,965 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 71,538 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 82,098 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 26,400 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 35,713 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 18,973 shares. Birchview Capital Lp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 4.11M shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund L P has 0.01% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 505,932 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% or 41,928 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Among 7 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $134.43’s average target is 19.00% above currents $112.97 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LLY in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $13300 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased Carnival Corp Unit 99/99/9999 (NYSE:CCL) stake by 12,792 shares to 267,654 valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW) stake by 9,450 shares and now owns 103,877 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.73% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The California-based House Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.49% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 15,629 are owned by Gam Holding Ag. Old Bancshares In stated it has 690,488 shares. Cap International Ltd Ca has 43,550 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 454,341 shares stake. Community Bank Na stated it has 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 363,041 are owned by Amer Century. 12,288 were accumulated by Williams Jones And Limited Liability Com. Girard Ptnrs holds 4,948 shares. Sabal Trust holds 7,430 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 81,450 shares. First Financial Bank Sioux Falls has 0.68% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 29,447 were reported by Brinker. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.23% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC had sold 205,000 shares worth $26.94 million. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281.