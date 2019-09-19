Cullen Frost Bankers Trimmed Its Stake in Marathon Pete Com (MPC) by $5.99 Million as Stock Declined; Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder National Asset Management Cut Its Stake as Share Price Rose

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 2,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 5,718 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $948,000, down from 8,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $165.19. About 510,186 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) by 72.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 108,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 42,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, down from 151,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 1.75 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.12 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Should Investors Expect More Quantitative Easing? – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF) Shareholders Are Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More Sobering News From Deere – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 6,188 shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 671 are owned by Perkins Coie Tru Communication. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 6.67 million shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mairs Pwr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moneta Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 2,991 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stock Yards National Bank owns 0.08% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,340 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.11% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 147,839 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 0.22% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gladius Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 6,676 shares. 840 are held by First Mercantile Trust Company. Pnc Financial Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 269,336 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 63,783 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 951,468 shares.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 56,341 shares to 95,725 shares, valued at $981,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc by 2,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.70 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 42,124 shares to 110,739 shares, valued at $18.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 12,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc reported 54.24 million shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 231,085 shares. Waratah Advsrs Ltd has 81,746 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Llc has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). White Pine Capital Ltd has 0.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Weiss Multi holds 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 93,499 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Glenmede Com Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Aviance Prtnrs holds 0.22% or 14,066 shares. Gru One Trading Lp invested in 0.02% or 43,530 shares. Old Republic Intll stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Howe And Rusling invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Stillwater Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 32,048 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.23 million shares.