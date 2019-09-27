Cullen Frost Bankers Trimmed Its Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) as Share Value Declined; Shareholder Silchester International Investors Llp Has Increased Kt (KT) Stake

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 529,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 23.78 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294.21M, up from 23.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 356,862 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) by 21.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 2,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 10,520 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, down from 13,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.12B market cap company. It closed at $126.35 lastly. It is down 27.83% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B

Silchester International Investors Llp, which manages about $36.50 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 3.01 million shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $63.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 7,595 shares to 327,320 shares, valued at $27.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com (NYSE:EPD) by 19,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technology (XLK).

