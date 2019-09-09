Cullen Frost Bankers Trimmed Its Position in Honeywell Intl Com (HON) as Market Value Rose; Amg National Trust Bank Holding in Philip Morris (PM) Boosted by $565,576

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 11,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 44,529 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 56,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.33 million shares traded or 37.45% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 6,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 72,830 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 66,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 6.13 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) by 16,377 shares to 29,099 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 31,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Mngmt LP reported 79,689 shares stake. Bartlett Ltd Liability Company holds 10,440 shares. Pictet Bank & Limited holds 2.9% or 41,612 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Company accumulated 483,119 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 15,550 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy, New York-based fund reported 154,434 shares. 27,674 were accumulated by Marketfield Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.02% or 359 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa stated it has 164,460 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. 3,217 were accumulated by Linscomb & Williams Inc. 20,957 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Management. Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.35% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Daiwa Secs Gru Incorporated accumulated 31,570 shares. 42,805 were reported by Bragg Fin Advsr. Moreover, Minneapolis Management Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,350 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sather Financial Group Inc Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 32,865 shares. 16,722 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland). Blb&B Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,485 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 530,931 are held by Natixis. Moreover, Boston Prns has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.07% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Florida-based Cypress has invested 0.88% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fmr Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 2.73% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt stated it has 427 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Cap Corp stated it has 34,026 shares. Clark Cap Management Group has invested 1.37% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Llc has 600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Janney Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.19% or 257,132 shares.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 16,104 shares to 11,215 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (ACWI) by 12,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,626 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (ACWX).