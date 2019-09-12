Cullen Frost Bankers Trimmed Its Occidental Pete Com (OXY) Stake; Mbia (MBI) Sentiment Is 0.8

Mbia Inc (MBI) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 47 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 59 sold and reduced equity positions in Mbia Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 66.50 million shares, down from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mbia Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 45 Increased: 32 New Position: 15.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased Occidental Pete Corp Com (OXY) stake by 14.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 38,243 shares as Occidental Pete Corp Com (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 230,727 shares with $11.62 million value, down from 268,970 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp Com now has $40.83B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 759,580 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.83. About 47,359 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (MBI) has declined 3.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW

Fine Capital Partners L.P. holds 10.94% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. for 6.60 million shares. Elm Ridge Management Llc owns 619,657 shares or 4.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Valueworks Llc has 4.42% invested in the company for 720,850 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Chou Associates Management Inc. has invested 4.15% in the stock. Tegean Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 400,000 shares.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $833.16 million. It operates through U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance divisions.

Among 9 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.17’s average target is 22.70% above currents $45.78 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 20 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, August 27. JP Morgan downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, August 13 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, August 23. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 19 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $624.31M for 16.35 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased Astrazeneca Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:AZN) stake by 220,023 shares to 226,508 valued at $9.35M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) stake by 1,933 shares and now owns 22,290 shares. Humana Inc Com (NYSE:HUM) was raised too.