Cullen Frost Bankers Stake in Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Has Lifted by $644,898; Seaboard (SEB) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Decreased Its Holding

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 218 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 742 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, down from 960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $65.51 during the last trading session, reaching $4288. About 366 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 5,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 65,533 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52 million, up from 59,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 2.09 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orleans Capital Management Corp La has invested 2.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bessemer holds 3.92 million shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. 120 were accumulated by Boston Prns. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 0.46% or 11,610 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com holds 0.44% or 467,294 shares. 27,137 are held by Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al. Meiji Yasuda Asset owns 0.53% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 55,349 shares. 9,530 are held by Clean Yield Grp. Invest House Lc reported 116,607 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt invested in 7.97M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Moreover, Cibc Bank & Trust Usa has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,153 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 89,553 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Interstate State Bank reported 5,845 shares stake. Walter & Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv accumulated 23,041 shares or 1.16% of the stock.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 449 shares to 9,456 shares, valued at $17.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lgi Homes Inc Com (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,940 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).