Cullen Frost Bankers Raised Position in Citigroup Com New (C); Ecor1 Capital Increased Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Holding by $25.76 Million

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 352,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.30 million, up from 647,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.79% or $7.09 during the last trading session, reaching $97.37. About 566,559 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 43,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 296,767 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.39 million, up from 253,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 10.06M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital Ratio to Decrease by 1 Basis Point; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital, Tier 1 Cap Ratio Substantially Unaffected by Redemption; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH ENECO WORKING WITH CITI ON ITS PRIVATISATION; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 10/05/2018 – CVR REFINING LP CVRR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 3,789 shares to 76,950 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (NYSE:AWK) by 3,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,930 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Mc 400Gr Etf (IJK).

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 984,114 shares to 4.40M shares, valued at $59.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 490,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,519 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

