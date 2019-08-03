Cullen Frost Bankers Raised By $3.10 Million Its Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Holding; Entegris (ENTG) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Entegris Inc (ENTG) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 108 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 106 sold and reduced their stakes in Entegris Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 136.00 million shares, up from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Entegris Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 84 Increased: 57 New Position: 51.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) stake by 23.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc acquired 119,137 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY)'s stock declined 4.62%. The Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 630,732 shares with $16.58M value, up from 511,595 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co Com now has $18.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.63 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Gmt Capital Corp holds 9.32% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. for 7.89 million shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 455,500 shares or 5.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 5.37% invested in the company for 3.19 million shares. The Florida-based Rgm Capital Llc has invested 4.46% in the stock. Daruma Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 867,461 shares.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.62 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. It has a 20.2 P/E ratio. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 23.08 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 573,835 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity. Stockfish Devin W bought 5,195 shares worth $119,640.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Lc holds 0% or 4 shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc holds 1.66 million shares. Regions Corporation holds 56,025 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,289 shares. 64,816 were reported by Counselors. Murphy Pohlad Asset holds 1.6% or 100,598 shares in its portfolio. Central Comml Bank Tru has 240 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 19,557 shares in its portfolio. Skba Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 356,800 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company invested in 35,822 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smith Moore has invested 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bartlett & Commerce Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Washington Tru National Bank reported 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 15,154 shares stake.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased Industrial Logistics Pptys T Com Shs Ben Int stake by 16,236 shares to 8,574 valued at $173,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr S&P Mc 400Vl Etf (IJJ) stake by 51,075 shares and now owns 36,710 shares. Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) was reduced too.