Cullen Frost Bankers Position in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Increased by $365,753; Rock Point Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 3,551 shares as the company's stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 9,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 3.11 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 32,765 shares as the company's stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 768,363 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89 million, up from 735,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 5.56 million shares traded or 56.69% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cibc World Mkts accumulated 145,730 shares. King Luther Capital Management holds 23,197 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bonness Enterprises stated it has 15,050 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 147,674 shares. 4.15M are held by Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd Liability Co. Axa holds 316,825 shares. Next Finance Gru Incorporated owns 6,847 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles Lp holds 0% or 21,441 shares. Bollard Ltd Liability Co has 5,256 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fulton Savings Bank Na reported 31,868 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter owns 112,462 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Murphy Capital Mngmt holds 34,286 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. 320,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L Unit Ltd Partn (NYSE:PAA) by 13,569 shares to 129,797 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,132 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del Com New (NYSE:DAL).

