Cullen Frost Bankers Maintains Holding in Digital Rlty Tr Com (DLR); Foundry Partners Boosted Holding in Movado Group Com (MOV) by $367,686 as Share Value Declined

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com (DLR) by 145.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 4,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 7,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $871,000, up from 3,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $126.06. About 187,773 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Movado Group Inc Com (MOV) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 13,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.97% . The institutional investor held 137,652 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, up from 124,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Movado Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 36,523 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 45.66% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Movado Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOV); 07/03/2018 Movado Opts Out of Baselworld, Sets Its Own Summit in Davos; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: MOVADO FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/03/2018 – Movado Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Movado Group, Inc. Establishes Digital Center of Excellence; 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Sales $605M-$615M; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37C; 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Net $50.5M-Net $52.8M; 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.25; 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Net $54.9M-Net $56.4M

