Cullen Frost Bankers Lowered Its Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) Stake by $12.02 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Lendingtree New (TREE) Holder Diker Management Decreased Position by $6.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $432.68. About 118,025 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts; 16/03/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Reports 26.3% Stake In LendingTree; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 235,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,538 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 329,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 2.59 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/03/2018 – Southwest Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – FAA Orders Emergency Engine Checks After Fatal Southwest Blowout; 18/04/2018 – Southwest is speeding up testing of the engines out of “caution.”; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES HAS ANNOUNCED THAT IT IS ACCELERATING ITS EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS RECAST CERTAIN 2016, 2017 FINANCIAL INFO TO REFLECT EXPECTED EFFECTS OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: LIVE LOOK #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane conducted an emergency landing at Philadelphia International; 24/04/2018 – LUV COMPLETES ALL ENGINE INSPECTIONS UNDER EMERGENCY ORDER; 18/04/2018 – Southwest not inspecting all CFM engines; 02/05/2018 – Western Mass News: BREAKING: Emergency landing made by Southwest Airlines flight today due to broken window; 02/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Southwest plane with broken window makes emergency landing in Cleveland

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 24.44% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.9 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.76 million for 159.07 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.30% EPS growth.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.99M for 9.58 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc Com (NYSE:GLW) by 66,289 shares to 662,625 shares, valued at $21.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc Com (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 16,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).