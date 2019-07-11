Cullen Frost Bankers Lowered Its American Express Co Com (AXP) Position by $1.73 Million; As Trinet Group (TNET) Market Valuation Rose, Horizon Investment Services Has Lowered Stake by $454,300

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 74,450 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 15,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,155 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.78 million, down from 206,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 833,595 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Market Indicator Exceeds 145% – GuruFocus.com” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks See Fed Follow-Through – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Express Teams Up With Andy Murray To Back Tennis Fans At Wimbledon – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70B for 15.51 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

More notable recent TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is J2 Global Inc (JCOM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TriNet Group Inc (TNET) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TriNet Appoints Samantha Wellington as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary – GlobeNewswire” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TNET’s profit will be $39.30M for 31.42 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.63% negative EPS growth.