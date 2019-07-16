Cullen Frost Bankers Increases Stake in Capital One Finl Com (COF); Cadence Bank Na Stake in Pepsico (PEP) Boosted by $358,436 as Market Valuation Rose

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 3.08M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 31,313 shares as the company's stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.73M, up from 149,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 1.66 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 2000 Grw Etf (IWO) by 17,562 shares to 34,339 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 18,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,029 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Have Insiders Been Selling Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Capital One Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance" published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Fed doesn't object to all 18 banks' capital plans – Seeking Alpha" on June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 14,768 shares to 64,050 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.