Cullen Frost Bankers Increases Position in Abbvie Com (ABBV); Logmein Com (LOGM) Shareholder Ami Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $2.71 Million

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 54,022 shares as the company's stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 413,463 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.24M, up from 359,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.32 billion market cap company. It closed at $67.18 lastly. It is down 25.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500.

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc Com (LOGM) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 33,836 shares as the company's stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 118,938 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53M, down from 152,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Logmein Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $77.2. About 411,337 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Why AbbVie Wants Allergan; How That Changes It As A Stock – Seeking Alpha" on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Benzinga" published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why AbbVie's Stock Sank in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance" on July 04, 2019.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Mc 400Gr Etf (IJK) by 17,924 shares to 28,256 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com (NYSE:EPD) by 16,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,620 shares, and cut its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc Com.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. 11,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invests reported 470 shares stake. Truepoint holds 0.02% or 2,496 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 53,358 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Grandfield Dodd Limited Com has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Merchants Corporation reported 0.56% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Personal Capital Advsr Corp owns 8,597 shares. Westchester Mngmt has invested 3.63% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Overbrook invested 0.62% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ronna Sue Cohen holds 1.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 1.95M shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Oppenheimer And has 0.28% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 0.34% or 361,500 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc reported 526,422 shares. Nadler Financial Gru, Illinois-based fund reported 10,083 shares.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38M for 18.56 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 610 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 5,721 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 308 shares. 100 are owned by Archford Cap Strategies Llc. Optimum Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Credit Agricole S A invested in 17 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Mackay Shields Llc invested in 204,946 shares. 380,650 were accumulated by Citadel Ltd Liability. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0% or 343 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has 12,400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 32,605 shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc Com (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 35,234 shares to 152,175 shares, valued at $11.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asgn Incorporated by 34,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (NASDAQ:PLAY).