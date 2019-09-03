Cullen Frost Bankers Increased Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake By $2.14 Million; Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Had 1 Bulls

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 8.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc acquired 40,385 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 531,380 shares with $28.62 million value, up from 490,995 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $198.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 10.91 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Canadian Solar Inc has $25 highest and $22 lowest target. $22.75's average target is -1.39% below currents $23.07 stock price. Canadian Solar Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

21/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $22 Reinitiate

22/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $22 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Maintain

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Module and Energy. It has a 6.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78's average target is 18.19% above currents $46.35 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G had bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.