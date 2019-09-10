Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR)’s Financial Results Comparing With UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) and UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Southwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 95 4.07 N/A 7.03 13.50 UMB Financial Corporation 65 3.18 N/A 3.86 17.67

Demonstrates Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and UMB Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. UMB Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) and UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 1.4% UMB Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.32 shows that Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, UMB Financial Corporation is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and UMB Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UMB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 9.62% for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. with average target price of $94. On the other hand, UMB Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 12.43% and its average target price is $71. The results provided earlier shows that UMB Financial Corporation appears more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and UMB Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 89.9%. Insiders held 0.3% of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of UMB Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. -0.94% 1.23% -5.12% -4.31% -15.02% 7.96% UMB Financial Corporation 1.29% 3.99% -0.9% 7.45% -4.22% 11.96%

For the past year Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. was less bullish than UMB Financial Corporation.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. beats UMB Financial Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. The company also offers consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. Its international banking services comprise accepting deposits, making loans, issuing letter of credits, handling foreign collections, transmitting funds, and dealing in foreign exchange. In addition, the company acts as correspondent for approximately 241 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services consisting of sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory services, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Further, it offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as offers investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company operates approximately 136 financial centers and approximately 1,200 ATMs in Texas. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through three segments: Bank, Institutional Investment Management, and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network. Its services comprise traditional commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, leasing, foreign exchange, merchant bankcard, wealth management, brokerage, insurance, capital markets, investment banking, corporate trust, and correspondent banking. The Institutional Investment Management segment offers equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets through mutual funds, traditional separate accounts, and sub-advisory relationships. The Asset Servicing segment provides various investment products comprising mutual funds, alternative investments, and managed accounts for the asset management industry. Its services comprise fund administration, fund accounting, investor services, transfer agency, distribution, marketing, custody, alternative investment services, managed account services, and collective and multiple-series trust services. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.