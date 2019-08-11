Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.50% of all Regional – Southwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.73% of all Regional – Southwest Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 0.00% 13.50% 1.40% Industry Average 30.58% 10.59% 1.20%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. N/A 98 13.50 Industry Average 119.78M 391.68M 14.30

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.71

With average price target of $94, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. has a potential upside of 6.76%. The potential upside of the rivals is 104.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. -0.94% 1.23% -5.12% -4.31% -15.02% 7.96% Industry Average 2.89% 4.06% 5.17% 6.79% 6.97% 14.33%

For the past year Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. has weaker performance than Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.32. Competitively, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.97 which is 2.92% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 5 factors Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. The company also offers consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. Its international banking services comprise accepting deposits, making loans, issuing letter of credits, handling foreign collections, transmitting funds, and dealing in foreign exchange. In addition, the company acts as correspondent for approximately 241 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services consisting of sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory services, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Further, it offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as offers investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company operates approximately 136 financial centers and approximately 1,200 ATMs in Texas. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.