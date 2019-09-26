Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Contrasting side by side

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) are two firms in the Regional – Southwest Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 94 4.18 N/A 7.03 13.50 Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 23 2.62 N/A 2.42 9.76

Demonstrates Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 1.4% Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.32 shows that Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. has a 0.02 beta and it is 98.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. has a 12.89% upside potential and an average price target of $99.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.6% of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. shares and 48.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. -0.94% 1.23% -5.12% -4.31% -15.02% 7.96% Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. -1.67% 1.51% 1.94% 10.69% 0.64% 8.06%

For the past year Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. has weaker performance than Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. The company also offers consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. Its international banking services comprise accepting deposits, making loans, issuing letter of credits, handling foreign collections, transmitting funds, and dealing in foreign exchange. In addition, the company acts as correspondent for approximately 241 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services consisting of sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory services, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Further, it offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as offers investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company operates approximately 136 financial centers and approximately 1,200 ATMs in Texas. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.