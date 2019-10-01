Cullen Frost Bankers Has Upped Its Boston Scientific Com (BSX) Stake; As Quest Diagnostic (DGX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cognios Capital Has Increased Stake

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostic Inc (DGX) by 925.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 33,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 37,582 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83 million, up from 3,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.24. About 51,110 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp Com (BSX) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 90,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 407,826 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.53 million, up from 316,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 640,614 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – GERMAN COURT OF APPEAL TO HAVE HEARING IN MAY, JUNE THIS YEAR ABOUT CO’S PATENTS ‘254, ‘766 THAT EDWARDS WAS FOUND TO INFRINGE; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.17% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 1.11 million shares. Raymond James Na owns 3,757 shares. 438,500 were accumulated by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Strs Ohio stated it has 20,536 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.38% or 408,663 shares. Alpha Windward Lc invested in 0.33% or 4,969 shares. Cetera Advsrs Lc holds 2,116 shares. Brandywine Global Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 115,386 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 989,028 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 40,635 were reported by Td Asset Mgmt. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Principal Fincl Gp reported 221,446 shares stake. Motco accumulated 1,156 shares. Somerset Comm stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $260.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 20,546 shares to 18,535 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG) by 2,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,326 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co Com by 35,039 shares to 130,462 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 2,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,921 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Inds Inc Com (NYSE:PPG).