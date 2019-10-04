Cullen Frost Bankers Has Upped Cummins Com (CMI) Holding; Thomson Reuters Ordinary Shares (TRI) Shorts Lowered By 23.61%

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased Cummins Inc Com (CMI) stake by 9.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc acquired 1,933 shares as Cummins Inc Com (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 22,290 shares with $3.82M value, up from 20,357 last quarter. Cummins Inc Com now has $24.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $157.86. About 932,225 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury

Thomson Reuters Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:TRI) had a decrease of 23.61% in short interest. TRI’s SI was 2.54 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 23.61% from 3.32 million shares previously. With 409,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Thomson Reuters Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:TRI)’s short sellers to cover TRI’s short positions. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $67.29. About 264,803 shares traded. Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) has risen 61.84% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRI News: 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – World in Pictures; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Italy’s political crisis infects global markets; 22/05/2018 – Myanmar judge allows documents police say came from Reuters reporters’ phones; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Libya car bomb kills at least seven, injures ten; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA INC ATUS.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Putin officially commences new term as Russian President; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Week Ahead: Trump-Iran impact to dominate; AstraZeneca results; German GDP; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Actor Morgan Freeman accused of harassment: CNN; 24/04/2018 – UK CBI APRIL MANUFACTURING ORDER BOOK BALANCE UNCHANGED AT +4 VS +4 IN MARCH (REUTERS POLL +6)

Among 3 analysts covering Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Thomson Reuters has $8000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $73.33’s average target is 8.98% above currents $67.29 stock price. Thomson Reuters had 10 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, July 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Bank of America.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.65 billion. It operates through three divisions: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It has a 10.12 P/E ratio. The firm sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Thomson Reuters Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 115,319 shares or 46.50% less from 215,541 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) Limited holds 0% in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) or 4,061 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.29% invested in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) for 83,274 shares. Callahan Advsr Lc has 27,500 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) owns 0.03% invested in Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) for 411 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 1.99% above currents $157.86 stock price. Cummins had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. Loop Capital downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell” rating. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CMI in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $172 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetary Management Group Inc reported 1,600 shares. Creative Planning invested in 21,143 shares. Haverford Tru Com reported 2,796 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Schroder Inv Management Group Incorporated reported 153,666 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Street accumulated 10.47M shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has invested 0.33% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Davy Asset Management reported 6,975 shares. Wedge L Lp Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 84,023 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 19,433 shares. The Florida-based Edmp Inc has invested 1.49% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Orrstown Services Inc owns 5,439 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Thomas White Intll Limited has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cibc Markets accumulated 0.02% or 19,897 shares. 8,885 are held by Green Square Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 149,924 shares to 27,036 valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) stake by 97,288 shares and now owns 235,039 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) was reduced too.

