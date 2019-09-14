Cullen Frost Bankers Has Trimmed Ppg Inds Com (PPG) Holding by $575,012 as Stock Rose; Marco Investment Management Has Lifted Intl Paper Co (IP) Position by $1.29 Million; Stock Declined

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc Com (PPG) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 4,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 51,655 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03M, down from 56,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 785,993 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG PROVIDES UPDATE ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.38; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: PPG’S FILING DELAY MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF ‘A-‘ IDR; 10/05/2018 – PPG:FINL STATEMENTS FOR YR ENDED 2017 SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME ERRORS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31; 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 148.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 50,239 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, up from 20,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 4.34M shares traded or 27.04% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s: International Paper’s Bid To Acquire Smurfit Kappa Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS WELCOMES CERTAINTY PROVIDED BY IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEADLINE; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $560.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5,578 shares to 47,813 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 8,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,727 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Grwt Etf (IVW) by 5,540 shares to 24,264 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr National Mun Etf (MUB) by 2,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc High Div Yld (VYM).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 18.42 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.