Cullen Frost Bankers Has Trimmed Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) Stake as Stock Value Rose; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Position in Amphenol New (APH) Raised as Share Value Declined

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 13,123 shares as the company's stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 40,965 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, up from 27,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.65. About 182,933 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 69.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 138,723 shares as the company's stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 61,772 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, down from 200,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $195.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.68. About 910,218 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 39,970 shares to 3.94 million shares, valued at $210.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 355,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance" on September 06, 2019

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,551 shares to 13,120 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 42,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com (NYSE:FNF).