Cullen Frost Bankers Has Trimmed Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holding By $733,212; 1 Analysts Covering Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 2.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 13,578 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 517,802 shares with $28.34M value, down from 531,380 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $205.77B valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 3.57M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12

Among 2 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group has $6100 highest and $3800 lowest target. $51.67’s average target is 21.61% above currents $42.49 stock price. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. See Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform New Target: $48.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/08/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $61.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: B. Riley Fbr New Target: $46.0000 57

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: B. Riley New Target: $38.0000 46.0000

03/04/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased Automatic Data Processing In Com (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 6,576 shares to 39,277 valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Broadcom Inc Com stake by 1,046 shares and now owns 1,943 shares. Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 14.09% above currents $48.47 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $5000 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity. On Wednesday, July 10 SMITH DAVID D bought $21.76M worth of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 395,000 shares.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.91 billion. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. It has a 12.32 P/E ratio. The firm broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through various local television stations.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 82,540 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair producer resigns as backlash mounts over `fake news’ script; 25/04/2018 – Fox will buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ SUCCEEDS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR TO SEEK FCC REVIEW ON STATION SALES ‘SHORTLY’; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group (SBS) Advisors Buys Into Sinclair Broadcast Class A; 09/05/2018 – Fox to buy seven TV stations from Sinclair for about $910 mln; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: VETTING OF STATION BUYERS BY JUSTICE DEPT NEARING END; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR PROMOTES JENNIFER RIEFFER TO GENERAL MANAGER IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair attacks CNN over `fake news’ promo controversy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.