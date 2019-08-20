Cullen Frost Bankers Has Lowered Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Position by $1.86 Million; Stock Value Rose; Nomura Holdings Position In Ww Grainger (GWW) Was Upped

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 11,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 44,529 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 56,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $164.34. About 711,116 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (GWW) by 104.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 2,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 4,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ww Grainger Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $274.31. About 192,540 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tellurian Inc by 48,787 shares to 133,357 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.44 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 3,610 shares to 35,482 shares, valued at $41.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.