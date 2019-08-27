Cullen Frost Bankers Has Lifted Its Stake in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (AON) by $1.86 Million; V3 Capital Management LP Upped Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (AON) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 10,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 77,048 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12 million, up from 66,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc Shs Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $191.52. About 416,417 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61M, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 245,223 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,878 were reported by Stifel Finance Corp. Connors Investor Ser holds 79,273 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 8,900 are owned by Pictet Asset. 528,847 are held by Prudential Financial Inc. Parametric Port Associates Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Bluemar Cap reported 0.92% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 2.27 million are owned by Silvercrest Asset Grp. Strs Ohio invested in 80,253 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Incorporated Oh has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Mesirow Fincl Management has 1.7% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 244,912 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited reported 907,933 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). State Street Corporation owns 2.15 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Intll Grp Incorporated accumulated 32,499 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T Com Shs Ben Int by 16,236 shares to 8,574 shares, valued at $173,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Inc Com Sh Ben Int (NZF) by 32,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,936 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Com.

