Cullen Frost Bankers Has Lifted By $912,080 Its Agilent Technologies Com (A) Position; 4 Analysts Bullish Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -5.28% below currents $125.24 stock price. Zoetis had 12 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, July 22. UBS initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 13 with “Hold”. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 2. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Monday, July 1. See Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $132 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $120.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $101.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $102 New Target: $112 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $100 Initiate

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased Agilent Technologies Inc Com (A) stake by 7.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc acquired 11,401 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc Com (A)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 164,437 shares with $13.20M value, up from 153,036 last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc Com now has $21.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 1.65 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased Kraft Heinz Co Com stake by 18,260 shares to 50,029 valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) stake by 5,163 shares and now owns 60,458 shares. Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Val Etf (IWD) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent Technologies has $92 highest and $8600 lowest target. $89.33’s average target is 28.57% above currents $69.48 stock price. Agilent Technologies had 5 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cantillon Cap Lc invested in 3.54M shares or 3.02% of the stock. Blair William And Il reported 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Liability reported 367 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp has invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Federated Pa accumulated 415,280 shares. 1.39 million were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. 4.41 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru. Cwm Limited Co has 628 shares. 6,862 were accumulated by Synovus Fincl Corp. Amg Natl Bank, Colorado-based fund reported 3,000 shares. 16,190 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Ftb Advsr invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Piedmont Invest Advsrs invested in 117,573 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp reported 0.17% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold Zoetis Inc. shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.34% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.16% or 86,719 shares. 46,010 were accumulated by Greenwood Cap Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation. Bowen Hanes & Communication stated it has 1.8% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Taurus Asset Lc reported 0.08% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Lsv Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Axiom Investors Limited Co De holds 0.89% or 289,245 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Company has 18,158 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Caxton Associate Lp has invested 0.06% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Lee Danner And Bass has 0.59% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa accumulated 33,797 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Redwood Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 108,038 shares. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware reported 11,210 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsr holds 0.01% or 3,398 shares in its portfolio.

