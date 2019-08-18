Cullen Frost Bankers Has Increased Zoetis Cl A (ZTS) Holding; Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Aqua America (NYSE:WTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Aqua America has $4500 highest and $42 lowest target. $44’s average target is -0.63% below currents $44.28 stock price. Aqua America had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. UBS downgraded the shares of WTR in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Boenning & Scattergood given on Tuesday, February 19. See Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) latest ratings:

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS) stake by 7.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc acquired 22,517 shares as Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 321,010 shares with $32.28 million value, up from 298,493 last quarter. Zoetis Inc Cl A now has $59.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 1.21 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -5.38% below currents $125.37 stock price. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ZTS in report on Tuesday, April 2 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 22. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Craig Hallum. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 1. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was initiated by SunTrust.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased Spdr Series Trust S&P Regl Bkg (KRE) stake by 9,190 shares to 82,827 valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) stake by 3,789 shares and now owns 76,950 shares. Ppg Inds Inc Com (NYSE:PPG) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 1.55 million shares traded or 45.58% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Aqua America, Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.