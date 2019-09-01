Cullen Frost Bankers Has Increased By $1.24 Million Its Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Position; 1 Analysts Covering DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)

Among 7 analysts covering Dick`s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Dick`s Sporting Goods has $46 highest and $36 lowest target. $37.38’s average target is 9.81% above currents $34.04 stock price. Dick`s Sporting Goods had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained the shares of DKS in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 23 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, March 13. See DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) latest ratings:

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) stake by 34.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. It has a 10.34 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Com stake by 6,925 shares to 55,458 valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) stake by 2,462 shares and now owns 75,749 shares. Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Perrigo Company plc has $54 highest and $48 lowest target. $51’s average target is 9.02% above currents $46.78 stock price. Perrigo Company plc had 5 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, March 26.