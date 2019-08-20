Cullen Frost Bankers Has Decreased By $485,489 Its Enterprise Prods Partners L Com (EPD) Position; BEBE STORES (BEBE) Shorts Increased By 0.38%

BEBE STORES INC (OTCMKTS:BEBE) had an increase of 0.38% in short interest. BEBE’s SI was 26,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.38% from 26,500 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 24 days are for BEBE STORES INC (OTCMKTS:BEBE)’s short sellers to cover BEBE’s short positions. It closed at $5.94 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L Com (EPD) stake by 15.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 16,741 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L Com (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 93,620 shares with $2.72M value, down from 110,361 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L Com now has $63.37B valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 4.90M shares traded or 31.59% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $67.56 million. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of womenÂ’s apparel and accessories. It currently has negative earnings. The firm marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

More notable recent bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bebe Stores issues update to shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “bebe Is A Hidden Gem Of A Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “bebe Profitability Higher Than Expected – seekingalpha.com” on October 26, 2017. More interesting news about bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bebe Stores Has Upside Potential From Here – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “bebe stores: Take The Money And Run – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 02, 2017.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Doubling Down On Enterprise Products Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Product Partners: Weighing The Costs – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Product Partners – Strong Yield And Strong Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 9,927 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nwq Inv Mngmt Co Limited Com reported 0.75% stake. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ipswich Inv Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 15,485 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh holds 70,043 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wms Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Suncoast Equity has 0.08% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 12,635 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Llc has invested 2.09% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Captrust Fincl holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 185,482 shares. Harber Asset Limited Liability holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 260,761 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Company invested in 7.18 million shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank reported 0.05% stake. Kistler has invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU) stake by 16,449 shares to 156,065 valued at $18.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 142,934 shares and now owns 582,819 shares. Golub Cap Bdc Inc Com (NASDAQ:GBDC) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 20.03% above currents $28.95 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, April 3. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3500 target in Thursday, August 1 report.