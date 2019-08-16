Cullen Frost Bankers Has Cut Bb&T Com (BBT) Stake by $972,256; As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Price Rose, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Raised Holding by $306,350

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.47% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 14.87M shares traded or 13.95% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (BBT) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 21,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 72,262 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 93,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 4.42 million shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate State Bank invested in 0.07% or 6,918 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust owns 0.16% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 25,720 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 76,153 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 9,747 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.64 million shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.36% or 62,159 shares. The New Jersey-based Caxton LP has invested 0.07% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0.1% or 10.40M shares. California-based Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 0.97% or 384,595 shares. 431,012 were accumulated by Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Co. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Charter Tru has 6,765 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 1,212 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc Com (NYSE:INGR) by 25,153 shares to 106,622 shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 32,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.33M for 11.14 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkwood Ltd Co has 533,053 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 10,568 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability reported 332,495 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 3.15 million shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Georgia-based Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Essex Ser reported 12,034 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 6,501 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. James Investment has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested in 16,177 shares. Bb&T Ltd owns 183,540 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,514 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.16% or 1.31 million shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 8,645 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22.

