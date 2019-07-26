Cullen Frost Bankers Has Boosted Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals Com (VRTX) Holding by $1.34 Million; Pdt Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) as Stock Rose

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) by 28.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 56,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 138,239 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, down from 194,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Logitech Intl S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.12. About 61,817 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 5.64% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q OPER INCOME $39.1M; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Sales Growth View of 12%-14%; 02/05/2018 – Logitech Grows to Highest Ever Fiscal Year Sales, Up 16%; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK OF 12 TO 14 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AND $270 MLN TO $280 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPER INCOME; 12/03/2018 – Cosemi Joins Logitech Collaboration Program; 15/03/2018 – Logitech G Unveils New PC Gaming Speaker and Mechanical Keyboard With LIGHTSYNC; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES FISCAL YEAR 2019 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Adds Avista, Exits Logitech, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 05/03/2018 Logitech Forecasts Continued Robust Growth for Fiscal Year 2019

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (VRTX) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 7,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,748 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51 million, up from 44,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $166.37. About 1.10 million shares traded or 0.27% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for Vertex Pharmaceuticals; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatmen; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – Vertex Releases Integration with Magento Commerce; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76

Analysts await Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. LOGI’s profit will be $47.15M for 36.71 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Logitech International S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.68% negative EPS growth.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 173,001 shares to 221,000 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $47.57 million activity. Parini Michael also sold $440,813 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares. Arbuckle Stuart A sold 18,309 shares worth $3.41M. $6.32 million worth of stock was sold by Sachdev Amit on Tuesday, February 12. 32,250 shares valued at $6.01 million were sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M on Monday, February 4. The insider Silva Paul M sold $794,273.

