Cullen Frost Bankers Decreased Its Holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by $392,934; Consolidated Edison (ED) Shareholder Mathes Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $338,100 as Market Valuation Declined

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 12,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 762,321 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 3,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 28,475 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 31,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $112. About 2.49M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees No Change to 2018 Adjusted EPS Guidance; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 24/04/2018 – LLY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – Lilly to Buy Oncology Drug-Development Company AurKa — Deal Digest; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $94; 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto® improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL INCLUDES AN FXR AGONIST, AN SSAO INHIBITOR AND AN ADDITIONAL CANDIDATE AGAINST A WELL-VALIDATED NASH TARGET

Since February 28, 2019, it had 41 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,083 activity. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $7,783 worth of stock. Sanchez Robert had bought 49 shares worth $4,334. On Thursday, February 28 Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,204 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 28 shares. Shares for $88 were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES. $5,077 worth of stock was bought by McAvoy John on Sunday, March 31. OATES JOSEPH P bought $551 worth of stock or 7 shares.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWS) by 6,400 shares to 13,890 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConEd under fire after weekend NYC blackout – Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Announces Pricing of Common Share Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Let the Sun Shine: 26K+ Con Edison Customers Reach Milestone in Solar Generation – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Con Edison Announces Proposed Common Share Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Verzenio Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Lung Cancer Stocks That Could Soar in September – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lilly (LLY) Q2 Earnings Beat, New Drugs Drive Sales, Stock Up – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Lilly’s glucagon nasal powder for severe low blood sugar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New Com (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,278 shares to 28,174 shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL) by 95,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. 185 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

