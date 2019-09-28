Cullen Frost Bankers Cut Tyson Foods Cl A (TSN) Stake; USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Sentiment Is 1.08

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (TSN) stake by 26.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 61,626 shares as Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 166,668 shares with $13.46M value, down from 228,294 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc Cl A now has $31.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 1.58M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Tyson’s IDRs at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Pork Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 8%

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 28 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 26 cut down and sold their equity positions in USA Compression Partners LP. The investment managers in our database now own: 43.05 million shares, up from 29.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding USA Compression Partners LP in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 20 Increased: 13 New Position: 15.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased Astrazeneca Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:AZN) stake by 220,023 shares to 226,508 valued at $9.35M in 2019Q2. It also upped Humana Inc Com (NYSE:HUM) stake by 2,288 shares and now owns 47,533 shares. Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Utser1 S&Pdcrp (MDY) was raised too.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.37M for 12.83 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 9.45% above currents $85.2 stock price. Tyson Foods had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 213,204 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 15,829 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Llc stated it has 18,950 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 10,580 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Rnc Cap Limited reported 86,670 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 681,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 130,739 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 52,131 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,910 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Management Limited accumulated 51 shares or 0% of the stock. First Personal Fin Services reported 963 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Eminence Lp has invested 3.56% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Ajo Limited Partnership owns 2.83 million shares.

Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny holds 2.35% of its portfolio in USA Compression Partners, LP for 880,379 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 100,800 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penbrook Management Llc has 0.83% invested in the company for 43,600 shares. The New Jersey-based Lucas Capital Management has invested 0.66% in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,301 shares.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides natural gas compression services under term contracts with clients in the gas and oil industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales.

Analysts await USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by USA Compression Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

