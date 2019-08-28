Cullen Frost Bankers Cut American Express Co Com (AXP) Stake By $1.73 Million; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Raised Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased American Express Co Com (AXP) stake by 7.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 15,890 shares as American Express Co Com (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 190,155 shares with $20.78 million value, down from 206,045 last quarter. American Express Co Com now has $97.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 3.04 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) stake by 533.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag acquired 550,988 shares as Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO)’s stock declined 4.18%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 654,240 shares with $3.80M value, up from 103,252 last quarter. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc now has $420.86 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 794,917 shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Maintaining Previous 2018 Guidance on All Other Fincl Measures; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SEES FY REV. $5.5B TO $5.9B, EST. $5.44B; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy’s Jeff Park Resigns Voluntarily as Interim CEO; 08/03/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY BLOCK IS SAID OFFERED AT $20.85-$21.00/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Backs 2018 Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 97c; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE BETWEEN $5.5 BLN AND $5.9 BLN; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY EXPECTS TO NAME NEXT CEO BY END OF THIS WEEK; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – QTRLY REVENUE OF $1,342 MLN, COMPARED TO $1,079 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Raises 2018 View To Rev $5.5B-$5.9B; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – JEFF PARK HAS RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY AS INTERIM CEO, EFFECTIVE FRIDAY, MAY 11, 2018

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased Vanguard Index Fds Small Cp Etf (VB) stake by 9,726 shares to 174,897 valued at $25.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 105,005 shares and now owns 941,646 shares. Ishares Tr Iboxx Hi Yd Etf (HYG) was raised too.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.15 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $136.43’s average target is 15.86% above currents $117.75 stock price. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, July 8. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Stephens. Wells Fargo maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, July 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $12500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 300 shares. 355,196 are held by Beck Mack & Oliver. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Strategic Financial Services Inc holds 2,805 shares. 2,395 were reported by Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.11% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stonebridge Mgmt Inc invested in 0.16% or 4,040 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated holds 775 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo owns 19,412 shares. Hartford Invest Management owns 88,954 shares. Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 22,059 shares. Moreover, Accredited Investors Inc has 0.07% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Btr Cap invested in 0.07% or 3,560 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd holds 0.36% or 13,815 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Natl Bank owns 11,208 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diplomat Pharmacy has $8 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $6.58’s average target is 18.56% above currents $5.55 stock price. Diplomat Pharmacy had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. The stock of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DPLO shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.33 million shares or 8.65% less from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 0% stake. S&T National Bank Pa stated it has 551,620 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 718 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 5.52 million shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 330,133 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 93,225 shares stake. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 391,140 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). 311,665 are held by Ameriprise Finance. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.01% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). 159,950 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Tekla Management Ltd Liability reported 214,845 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 24,844 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 1,989 shares.

