Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) to pay $0.71 on Sep 13, 2019; Wex (WEX) Shorts Decreased By 0.17%

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) is expected to pay $0.71 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CFR) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.71 dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc’s current price of $81.91 translates into 0.87% yield. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.20% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 352,559 shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair

Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) had a decrease of 0.17% in short interest. WEX’s SI was 1.20 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.17% from 1.20M shares previously. With 282,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX)’s short sellers to cover WEX’s short positions. The SI to Wex Inc’s float is 2.81%. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $200.27. About 234,481 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Quebec – Canada-based Montrusco Bolton Invs has invested 0.71% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Tower Bridge Advsrs has 47,848 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp holds 2.22M shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 0.45% or 43,579 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 53,740 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Llc reported 880 shares stake. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 0.03% stake. Georgia-based Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Twin Mngmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 38,050 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc holds 0.01% or 2,141 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 37,608 shares. Fdx Advsrs owns 3,783 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 793 are held by Toronto Dominion Bancorp.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company has market cap of $5.13 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It has a 11.49 P/E ratio. It provides commercial banking services to firms and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $94,324 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by MATTHEWS CHARLES W, worth $94,324.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold WEX Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Lc accumulated 0.42% or 1.79M shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 167 shares. Millennium Management Ltd owns 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 4,691 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited holds 0.02% or 147,487 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Lc accumulated 4,402 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.82% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.04% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Legal & General Public Limited Com invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Par Cap Management Inc invested 2.58% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Daiwa Secs Gru holds 26,949 shares. Smithfield Trust accumulated 28 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 78,526 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

