Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) to pay $0.71 on Sep 13, 2019; Quicklogic (QUIK) Shorts Down By 1.39%

Quicklogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) had a decrease of 1.39% in short interest. QUIK’s SI was 3.35M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.39% from 3.40M shares previously. With 255,700 avg volume, 13 days are for Quicklogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s short sellers to cover QUIK’s short positions. The stock increased 6.58% or $0.0299 during the last trading session, reaching $0.484. About 389,892 shares traded or 36.11% up from the average. QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) has declined 50.64% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QUIK News: 24/05/2018 – QuickLogic Corp Announces Pricing of $15.5 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Warrants; 09/05/2018 – QuickLogic 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 04/05/2018 – QuickLogic Launches Comprehensive QuickAI Platform for Endpoint AI Applications; 24/05/2018 – QuickLogic: Expects to Close Offering on or About May 29; 23/04/2018 – DJ QuickLogic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUIK); 09/05/2018 – Murata Announces its New Voice-enabled Wi-Fi Solution Based on QuickLogic EOS S3; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – QuickLogic Announces Webcast with AI Ecosystem Partners; 03/04/2018 – QuickLogic to Present eFPGA for Al and IoT Applications at D&R IP-SoC Days; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) is expected to pay $0.71 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CFR) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.71 dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc’s current price of $87.20 translates into 0.81% yield. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 327,123 shares traded or 13.82% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$94.94, Is Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cullen/Frost Bankers Thinks Its Stock is Cheap – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofA outlook on regional banks dims; Comerica, Cullen/Frost fall – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cullen/Frost Reports Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 39,432 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co stated it has 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge holds 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) or 47,848 shares. 1,223 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Proshare Advisors invested in 120,303 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 2,252 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Earnest Prtn Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 15 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 514,014 shares. Baillie Gifford Communication accumulated 177,208 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brinker Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 3,375 shares. Hsbc Public Lc holds 7,978 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 2,141 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 9,380 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 8,353 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company has market cap of $5.46 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It has a 12.23 P/E ratio. It provides commercial banking services to firms and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $94,324 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by MATTHEWS CHARLES W, worth $94,324.

More notable recent QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “QuickLogic to Participate in the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “QuickLogic (QUIK) Fully Exercises Stock Overallotment Option – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QuickLogic (QUIK) Plans to Raise Funds Via Public Offering – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SensiML and Neurosense Announce Strategic Partnership for Highly Integrated Intelligent Edge Technology Platform – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.