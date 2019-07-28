Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) to pay $0.71 on Sep 13, 2019; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Lifted Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Position

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) is expected to pay $0.71 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CFR) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.71 dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc’s current price of $95.46 translates into 0.74% yield. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $95.46. About 446,562 shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) stake by 43.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc acquired 26,285 shares as Duke Energy Corp New (DUK)’s stock declined 3.13%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 87,404 shares with $7.87M value, up from 61,119 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New now has $63.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 2.42M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 12. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 18. Bank of America maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $89 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $94,324 activity. MATTHEWS CHARLES W also bought $94,324 worth of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) on Monday, June 10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company has market cap of $6.02 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It has a 13.39 P/E ratio. It provides commercial banking services to firms and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.