Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) to pay $0.71 on Sep 13, 2019; Gamco Investors Has 1.45 Sentiment

Gamco Investors Inc (GBL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.05, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 29 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 20 sold and decreased equity positions in Gamco Investors Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 6.45 million shares, down from 6.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gamco Investors Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 13 New Position: 16.

Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. holds 7.96% of its portfolio in GAMCO Investors, Inc. for 3.02 million shares. S. Muoio & Co. Llc owns 66,444 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 160,093 shares. The Kentucky-based Barr E S & Co has invested 0.54% in the stock. Price Michael F, a New York-based fund reported 54,000 shares.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The company has market cap of $538.96 million. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It has a 5.09 P/E ratio. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company has market cap of $5.38 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It has a 12.05 P/E ratio. It provides commercial banking services to firms and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,528 are held by Bokf Na. Salem Counselors Incorporated owns 342 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 25,621 shares stake. Villere St Denis J Lc reported 0.43% stake. Coastline Co owns 26,990 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 0.01% or 25,330 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 323 shares. Confluence Investment Limited Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 178,763 shares. Motco has 6,097 shares. Pathstone Family Office holds 0% or 32 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co accumulated 10,746 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 2,417 shares. Captrust Advisors owns 2,190 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 10,267 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $94,324 activity. On Monday, June 10 MATTHEWS CHARLES W bought $94,324 worth of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) or 1,000 shares.