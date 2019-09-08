Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Stock Declined While Lathrop Investment Management Has Lowered Position; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Position Lifted by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 32,944 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $164.98. About 386,173 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 6,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 125,872 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22M, down from 132,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.04. About 310,345 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2,704 shares to 81,345 shares, valued at $12.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 45,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 56,212 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 11,450 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 25,578 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.08% or 55,681 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 0.01% or 152,141 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Lc holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 8,300 shares. Lpl Ltd holds 0.01% or 53,950 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc reported 4,127 shares stake. New Jersey-based Hallmark Capital Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com holds 0% or 4,585 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp owns 2.10 million shares. Farmers Savings Bank holds 0% or 20 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 0.23% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com reported 1.85 million shares.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $106.59 million for 12.14 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $648.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance by 5,790 shares to 446,199 shares, valued at $28.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,895 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).