Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Stake Maintained by Confluence Investment Management Llc; Equity Comwlth Com Sh Ben Int (EQC) Holder Assetmark Has Lifted Position by $363,328 as Stock Price Rose

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 8,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 178,763 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35 million, up from 170,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $82.26. About 323,172 shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Equity Comwlth Com Sh Ben Int (EQC) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 11,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 209,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, up from 197,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth Com Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 215,851 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 11,354 shares to 902,403 shares, valued at $111.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Muni Bond 2023 by 59,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,074 shares, and cut its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM).