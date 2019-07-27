Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Stake Has Upped by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc; Psagot Investment House LTD Trimmed Its Visa (V Us) (V) Position by $15.75 Million as Valuation Rose

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 7,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,089 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03M, up from 157,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $95.46. About 416,565 shares traded or 51.58% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V Us) (V) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 100,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,726 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.82 million, down from 272,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc (V Us) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Le(Iei (IEI) by 14,922 shares to 15,016 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J.P. Morgan(Jpm (NYSE:JPM) by 119,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Aquantia Corp.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubbell Inc by 10,061 shares to 180,606 shares, valued at $21.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in James Riv Group Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 162,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).