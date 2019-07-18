Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Position Has Boosted by Rowland & Company Investment Counsel; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Upped Stake

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 49 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,738 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 billion, up from 51,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $91.51. About 187,021 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 30,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 575,064 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.92M, up from 544,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $173.44. About 10.45M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management Ny owns 214 shares. Parametrica Management Limited holds 2,592 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 120,303 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv owns 722 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association holds 19,935 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi has invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Cornerstone holds 58 shares. Brinker Cap owns 3,375 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 0.05% or 2.76 million shares. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 8,300 shares. Cadence Mgmt invested 0.02% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Signaturefd Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 30 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 1,857 shares.

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Dividend Growth Stocks You Canâ€™t Miss – Investorplace.com” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cullen/Frost Bankers: High-Quality Bank For A Great Price – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s (NYSE:CFR) 2.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Election Of Cynthia Comparin To Board Of Directors – PR Newswire” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K HFF, Inc. For: Jun 28 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $94,324 activity.