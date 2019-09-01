Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Market Valuation Declined While Lathrop Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $660,958; Edgewood Management Has Boosted Its Nike (NKE) Stake by $117.42 Million

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 6,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 125,872 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, down from 132,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 209,321 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 16.81 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 billion, up from 15.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.81 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s (NYSE:CFR) 2.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Dividend Growth Stocks You Canâ€™t Miss – Investorplace.com” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cullen/Frost Bankers: High-Quality Bank For A Great Price – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA outlook on regional banks dims; Comerica, Cullen/Frost fall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,885 shares to 100,147 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 221,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM).

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $106.75 million for 12.14 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $94,324 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Ltd Com holds 98,241 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Frontier Investment Mngmt Commerce reported 3,005 shares. Moreover, Montrusco Bolton Invests has 0.71% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 108,687 shares. B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt reported 0.93% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,329 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 50,588 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.03% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) or 4,127 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.08% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Advisory Network Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Regions Corporation reported 2,000 shares stake. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 46,436 shares. Gw Henssler & Assoc reported 4,806 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 36,798 shares. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) holds 0.03% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) or 4,573 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 4,103 shares.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 168,620 shares to 15,527 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,440 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nike Stock Is Set to Survive the Trade War – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Reasons Foot Locker Stock Dropped to a 52-Week Low – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Valley Ltd Llc invested in 3.24% or 754,792 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication holds 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 44,958 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Finance Management owns 21 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 1.36% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 48,125 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 11,106 shares. 7,945 are held by Adell Harriman & Carpenter. Tuttle Tactical reported 5,641 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bank Of Stockton owns 10,080 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 153,489 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co reported 0.19% stake. The Minnesota-based Jnba Fincl Advisors has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Putnam Lc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Brookstone Cap has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).