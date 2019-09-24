Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Holding Upped by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc; Biogen (BIIB) Holder Krensavage Asset Management Trimmed Stake

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 382,718 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.85M, up from 376,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $88.68. About 324,274 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 3,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 176,556 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.29 million, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $239.96. About 1.56 million shares traded or 9.17% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,175 shares to 865,037 shares, valued at $99.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468,131 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CFR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 49.84 million shares or 0.58% less from 50.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lathrop Investment Corporation has 123,757 shares. New York-based Quantbot Lp has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Aristotle Mngmt Lc reported 1.29% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Acadian Asset Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv holds 51,738 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Com has 0.2% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Charter invested in 12,440 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.01% or 54,612 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Trust Co holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 27,155 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated reported 744 shares. South Texas Money Management holds 3,720 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 9,632 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt reported 53 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $94,324 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field & Main Bancshares reported 75 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel owns 1,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Baxter Bros owns 994 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 756 shares. Laurion Management Lp invested in 14,963 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership owns 0.46% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 248,933 shares. Twin Focus Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1,235 shares. Fdx Incorporated stated it has 4,121 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 122,889 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 234,763 shares. Meritage holds 0.11% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 4,413 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 60,650 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Lp stated it has 232,312 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

