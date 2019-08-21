Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Holding Held by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc; First Hawaiian Bank Cut Its Stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by $1.01 Million as Share Price Rose

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 10,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 15,607 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 26,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $105.09. About 321,036 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 7,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 165,089 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03M, up from 157,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $84.44. About 78,866 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $94,324 activity.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubbell Inc by 10,061 shares to 180,606 shares, valued at $21.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 1.83 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,524 shares, and cut its stake in State Auto Finl Corp (NASDAQ:STFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsr Ltd reported 68,925 shares stake. Cookson Peirce holds 73,697 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,158 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 3,847 shares stake. Private Tru Na has 0.11% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 91,300 were reported by Quantitative Invest Ltd Co. Hexavest Inc stated it has 454,697 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Calamos Lc owns 83,978 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 3.18M are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp. 2,728 were reported by Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 26,250 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 6,243 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 215,370 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group has invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,498 shares to 26,402 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Bk Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22 after the close. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.46 million for 23.46 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

