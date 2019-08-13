Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Holder Rafferty Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.71 Million; Timessquare Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Paylocity Holding (PCTY) as Share Price Rose

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 179,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.96M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $104.02. About 178,215 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 27,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 15,765 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 43,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $87.71. About 81,939 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 55,815 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 9,068 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Llc has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp stated it has 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Products Ptnrs Lc reported 0.31% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc owns 172,816 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Co stated it has 25,279 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 19,457 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited holds 0.02% or 157,081 shares. Moreover, Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Etrade Cap Management Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 9,314 shares. 524,593 were reported by Granahan Inv Mgmt Incorporated Ma. Cambridge Research Advsrs reported 0% stake. National Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 314,015 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125,540 are owned by Amer International Group Inc. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.02% or 9,653 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 232 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability accumulated 7,421 shares. Champlain Prtn Lc invested in 969,405 shares or 0.82% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 10,601 shares. Franklin holds 7,588 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 112,310 shares. 2,114 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.01% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 3,375 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Amalgamated Bankshares owns 11,450 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Inc accumulated 4,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 47,834 shares to 506,770 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 9,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.15M for 12.82 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

