Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Holder Rafferty Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $2.71 Million as Stock Value Declined; Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Holder Wells Fargo & Company Trimmed Its Holding by $10.13 Million as Market Value Declined

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 27,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,765 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 43,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 45,560 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 4.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 4.04M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 25/04/2018 – SIRIUSXM REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals seeks UK government backing for mine; 25/04/2018 – Fleetwood Mac to Launch Exclusive SiriusXM Channel as Iconic Band Announces North American Tour; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Net $289M; 17/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Exclusively Broadcast Three Never-Before-Heard Standup Albums from Legendary Comedian Richard Pryor; 08/05/2018 – Save The Date for SiriusXM’s Wedding Party; 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Rev $1.38B; 06/03/2018 – Sirius seeking $2bn in government-backed debt for fertiliser project; 19/03/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer and SiriusXM Agree to Five-Yr Extension

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CFR’s profit will be $108.53M for 13.62 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 2.08 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cornerstone has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). First LP owns 57,647 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 1.39% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). 7,978 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldgs Plc. The New Jersey-based Hallmark Mngmt Inc has invested 0.18% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Parametrica Management reported 2,592 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.04% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Franklin Resource holds 0% or 7,588 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial accumulated 44,169 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 22,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru reported 0.01% stake. Bokf Na holds 0.06% or 24,528 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Principal Financial Grp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $94,324 activity.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 15,638 shares to 97,911 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 15,403 shares to 66,363 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 40,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0.01% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 7.52 million shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 3,418 shares. 2.31 million were reported by National Pension. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0% or 14,781 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs holds 0.04% or 6.71 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 0.1% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). 9,348 are owned by Ent Financial Serv. Northern Trust Corporation holds 14.49M shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 103,880 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication has 508,764 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 700 shares. Gradient Ltd accumulated 416 shares. North American Corp reported 10,500 shares stake. The New York-based Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). First Republic owns 101,331 shares.

Analysts await Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. SIRI’s profit will be $230.55M for 29.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.