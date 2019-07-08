Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Holder Lathrop Investment Management Cut Position by $660,958 as Market Valuation Declined; Advisory Services Network Has Decreased Position in Adobe (ADBE) as Valuation Rose

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 1,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,534 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 18,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $302.92. About 1.62M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 6,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,872 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22M, down from 132,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $92.15. About 271,395 shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sonoco Products Company (SON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hill International Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apptio, AT&T, Bain Capital, Comerica, First Solar, Palo Alto, Pfizer, Travelers, Ulta Beauty and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Frost Bank Announces Expansion Of Houston Operations – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $94,324 activity.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CFR’s profit will be $108.52 million for 13.39 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.91% negative EPS growth.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 45,819 shares to 168,934 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 6,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. THOMPSON MATTHEW had sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19M on Thursday, January 24. 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 31. $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna. The insider GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95M. 25,000 shares valued at $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.63 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 4,668 shares to 10,338 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 148,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).